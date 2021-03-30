Shah Rukh Khan Gets Nostalgic As US Navy Members Sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' From Swades; Says 'How Lovely'

It was a major nostalgia moment for Shah Rukh Khan when he came across a video of US navy band singing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Mera' from Swades.

The superstar touched by the video, was all praise for it and wrote, "Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman & everyone who made it possible."

Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman & everyone who made it possible. https://t.co/rFRKcHTDCg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2021

The act in question was part of a performance for the US Chief of Naval Operations and Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Ambassador of India to the United States.

AR Rahman, who composed the music for this track, also shared the video on his Twitter page and wrote, "Swades rules for ever."

Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 film Swades revolves around a successful Indian scientist (Shah Rukh Khan) who returns to an Indian village to take his nanny to America with him and in the process, rediscovers his roots. The movie was well-received by the critics and the audience, and is still remembered for AR Rahman's music composition.

Speaking about King Khan, the actor who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero. The superstar is now all set to make his comeback with Siddharth Anand's action drama Pathan. The espionage thriller stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady while John Abraham is rumoured to be playing the role of the main antagonist. Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in this much anticipated film.

