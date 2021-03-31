Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Witty Reply To A Fan Who Asks If He Is An Egoistic Actor!

After a long time, actor Shah Rukh Khan conducted #AskSRK session on Twitter and as expected, fans went went berserk. Since a long time, SRK has been conducting #AskSRK session on Twitter to stay connected with his fans, and every time he does it, his fans get to witness his witty side.

So, when a fan asked the Zero actor if it's true that he's an egoistic actor, SRK replied, "Nahi yaar main itna Great hoon mujh mein bilkul ego nahi hai!! Ha ha (No friend. I am so great that I don't have any ego. Ha ha)." No wonder why no one can beat SRK's wit!

During the same #AskSRK session, when a fan asked if he's a strict father to his children, he said, "Children were made for hugging and loving....and for making mistakes not for reprimand or strictness."

SRK also reacted to a fan's tweet who asked him to give advice to teen girls who are insecure about their appearance and said, "All girls have a beauty which is different from each other. Don't compare...and remember you are unique."

When a fan asked the Josh actor when the sequel to Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal will be made, Shah Rukh said, "Ha ha. Yahaan Twitter pe sab box office failures ka hi sequel kyon maang rahe hain???"

Khan also corrected a fan who asked for dating tips and tweeted, "@iamsrk ladaki patane ke liye ek do tips do," to which, SRK replied, "Start with not using the word 'Patana' for a girl. Try with more respect gentleness and respect."

Well, he is King of hearts for a reason!

With respect to work, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

