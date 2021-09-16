Shah Rukh Khan Goes 'Thanks Bhaijaan' For Salman Khan As The Latter Cheers For His #SiwaySRK Campaign

Shah Rukh Khan has been hinting at some exciting news coming up on the work front for his fans in collaboration with the OTT streaming platform Hotstar. The megastar had earlier shared a satirical promo wherein he gets upset that all his contemporaries have some major projects on the streaming platform except for him. The tagline for the promo was #SiwaySRK. Now, a second promo shows that his OTT ideas for the platform have gotten rejected. The promo in no time not only went viral but was also shared by Shah Rukh's close friend and superstar Salman Khan. To this, Shah Rukh had the most endearing reaction.

Talking about the same, Salman Khan shares Shah Rukh Khan's new #SiwaySRK promo while captioning it as, "Hmmm Swagat Nahi Karoge @iamsrk ka? #SiwaySRK." To this, Shah Rukh shared the tweet and wrote, "Thanks Bhaijaan. Ye Bandhan Abhi Bhi Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai. #SiwaySRK." The fans of the two superstars were sent into a frenzy after seeing this adorable banter between them. Take a look at the tweet.

Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai. #SiwaySRK https://t.co/2Twqrlu68O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 16, 2021

Talking about the promo, it shows that Shah Rukh Khan's idea for an OTT project for Disney+ Hotstar is rejected. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor learns that the crime drama and horror-comedy genres are being done by Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan respectively while IPL is also there on the block. When the actor suggests a romantic comedy, he is told that the 90s are over. When the actor asks, what he should do, then he is told that the OTT streaming platform does not need reality shows. This leaves the actor miffed. Even though Shah Rukh can be well seen taking a dig at himself through the #SiwaySRK promos, this may also hint that he might soon be in a big project on the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the much-awaited movie Pathan. The film will also be starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Apart from this, Shah Rukh has been shooting for Atlee's next that will also star Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in the lead roles.