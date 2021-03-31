Shah Rukh Khan’s Comment For Salman Khan During His Chat Session Is Bromance Personified

Shah Rukh Khan sent his fans into a frenzy when he announced an impromptu chat session with them on Twitter sometime back. The superstar was immediately flooded with several questions owing to his personal and professional front. However, one of the fans asked him to comment on his close friend Salman Khan to which the actor had an adorable reply.

The fan asked Shah Rukh to say some words for Salman as the two have shot for a film recently. This was in reference to SRK's much-awaited movie Pathan which will have a blockbuster cameo of Salman. To this Shah Rukh replied stating, "As always Bhai toh bhai hi hai" (Like always, a brother is always a brother). Take a look at the tweet by the Main Hoon Na actor.

As always bhai toh bhai hi hai! https://t.co/DS8wbcSjpp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

For the unversed, Shah Rukh's Pathan is touted to be one of the most-awaited movies of next year. The movie will have some high octane action sequences for its climax scene which will be shot in the iconic structure Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The scene will have Salman as Tiger from the Tiger franchise join SRK's Pathan in fighting the baddies. The movie also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Nostalgic As US Navy Members Sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' From Swades; Says 'How Lovely'

Apart from this, Shah Rukh also left everyone in splits as he took a dig at his own film Jab Harry Met Sejal. One of the fans asked the actor when will the sequel of Jab Harry Met Sejal come. To this Shah Rukh asked why everyone is asking the remakes of his box office failures. For the unversed, the movie which also starred Anushka Sharma failed to be a success at the box office.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes The Highest Paid Actor In India, Here's How Much He Is Charging For Pathan

Not only this, but Shah Rukh Khan also named some of his favourite movies of Aamir Khan. The actor revealed the films to be Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Raakh, Lagaan, Dangal and 3 Idiots. Shah Rukh also hinted that he is busy shooting for Pathan when a fan asked him when he will be seen on the big screen.