Shah Rukh Khan Indulges In An Endearing Banter With Acid Attack Survivors, Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan recently had a heartfelt virtual chat with some acid attack survivors of the Meer Foundation. The actor congratulated some of them on getting married or becoming mothers while he inquired some of them about their treatment. The superstar also offered to sing a song with one of them from his movie.

Talking about the same, the Main Hoon Na actor shared the video of the foundation wherein he stated that he cannot wait to meet these lovely women in person soon. He also thanked the foundation for making the chat possible. The video has Shah Rukh looking handsome in a white shirt while he is at his charming and witty best during his conversation with the women.

The video has one of the ladies flaunting her Mehendi of Shah Rukh's face in her hand. To this, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor remembered how his mother used to apply Henna in his hand as she used to believe that it keeps the body cool during the summers. He then goes on to speak to a newly married woman and congratulates her for her wedding. She expresses her gratitude towards SRK from her and her husband for his contribution towards the empowerment of the acid attack survivors. Take a look at the video.

Can't wait to meet these lovely women in person soon. Much love to my team at @MeerFoundation for bringing a small part of the family together to catch up & chat. Until we meet again.... In the meantime, stay safe & love you all! https://t.co/jGiNIR4GLW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2021

The megastar also shares a lovable banter with a 7-month-old baby boy of one of the women. Apart from that, the Om Shanti Om actor interacted with a pregnant woman who is in her third trimester. She asked the actor to suggest to her some suitable baby names to which he readily agreed. He went on to say that he will have some work to do because of this.

Shah Rukh Khan then interacts with a woman who is soon due to have herself treated at a hospital. He wishes for her treatment to take place smoothly. The actor then sings the Kal Ho Na Ho title track with one of the women. One of the women also thanked the actor for helping her and her team through the foundation especially through the Amphan cyclone. She also requested him to frequently chat with them in this manner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in his much-awaited film Pathan. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The movie will also have an extended cameo by Salman Khan.