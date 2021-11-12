Shah Rukh Khan Has THESE Plans For His Son Aryan Khan's 24th Birthday?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan celebrates his 24th birthday today (November 12). While fans have been bestowing warm wishes to the star kid, there has been some buzz as to what his actor-father has been planning for him. The last month was nothing less than a nightmare for Aryan so it is inevitable that his parents will leave no stone unturned to make his 24th birthday this year a little special and satisfying.

According to a news report in ETimes, Aryan Khan will have a quiet and intimate birthday celebration with his family this year. Unlike the previous years, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have not planned an elaborate birthday bash for their son but instead, the occasion will be a private family affair considering how difficult the last month was for the family. The report further mentioned that Aryan's sister Suhana Khan will be joining the family via FaceTime for her brother's special day.

Aryan Khan's Birthday: Star Kid's Cousins Share Heartwarming Wishes For Him, Sister Suhana Khan Reacts

Apart from this, a news report in BollywoodLife stated that Shah Rukh Khan has decided to keep his trusted and dutiful bodyguard Ravi Singh with Aryan Khan's security. The report mentioned that the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor was reportedly searching for an efficient bodyguard for his son. However, it seems now the actor has decided to appoint Singh for the security of Aryan.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's cousin Alia and Arjun Chhiba also took to their social media handles to share heartwarming birthday wishes for him on the occasion. They shared delightful throwback pictures with Aryan along with a lovely message. The same was also shared by Suhana Khan on her Instagram story.

Talking about Aryan Khan, the last month saw him locked inside the Arthur Road Jail for more than three weeks owing to an alleged drug case. The star kid had finally gotten bail on October 30. The news had come as a big relief for his family and many members of the film fraternity. Shah Rukh Khan's fans had also celebrated his bail in front of the family's residence Mannat. Aryan will have to now visit the NCB office every Friday as a part of his bail order.