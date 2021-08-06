Shah Rukh Khan Is Offered Chak De! India 2 By Indian Women's Hockey Team Coach Sjoerd Marijne

The historic performance of the Indian Women's Hockey Team at the Tokyo Olympics had reminded netizens of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster sports drama Chak De! India. The megastar had played a hockey coach Kabir Khan who trains the Indian Women's Hockey Team to win against Australia at the World Cup. Recently the actor was offered the sequel of the film and it was offered to him by none other than the coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team Sjoerd Marijne.

It all started after Shah Rukh Khan tweeted after the Indian Women's Hockey Team was defeated by Great Britain and could not bring home the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor tweeted stating, "Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women's Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory."

The coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team Sjoerd Marijne was however quick to quote Shah Rukh Khan's tweet. The coach replied to the superstar stating, "Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De! part 2, what say?" and his reply soon sent all the netizens into a frenzy. Take a look at the same.

Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say? 😊 https://t.co/ikJQv3VjdL — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 6, 2021

The endearing banter between the real and reel life hockey coaches started after Sjoerd Marijne had shared a picture with the Indian Women's Hockey Team players and captioned it stating, "Sorry family, I coming again later." Shah Rukh Khan quoted the tweet and wrote, "Haan Haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back....for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan." Sjoerd was quick to reply to the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor saying, "Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach." Take a look at the tweet.

Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again.

From: The Real Coach. 😉 https://t.co/TpKTMuFLxt — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

Congratulations have been pouring in for the Indian Women's Hockey Team for their astounding performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier tweeted, "We narrowly missed a medal in Women's Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team."