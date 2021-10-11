Shah Rukh Khan Labelled As 'Bigger Brand' By Farah Khan Ali As She Taunts Educational App For Halting His Ads

Sometime back, IPO-bound Ed-tech major Byju's temporarily halted advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drug bust case. This action was taken by Byju's after netizens had criticised the Ed-tech company for endorsing ads featuring the actor, who has been Byju's brand ambassador since 2017. However, some celebrities showcased their solidarity with SRK and took digs at the company for halting their association with the actor during his time of distress. The latest to join the bandwagon is jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali.

Farah Khan Ali took to her Twitter handle to state, "Read something about some brand pulling out SRK ads. The Brand SRK is bigger than the brand that pulled out so too bad for that brand. More power to @iamsrk." Her tweet immediately received some mixed reactions from social media users. Take a look at the same.

Read something about some brand pulling out SRK ads.

The Brand SRK is bigger than the brand that pulled out so too bad for that brand 😃😜

More power to @iamsrk 🤗 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) October 10, 2021

Earlier, Farah Khan Ali also offered her solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan over his son Aryan Khan's arrest. The designer had tweeted stating, "SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk."

Nakuul Mehta Takes A Dig At Educational App For Halting Ads Featuring Shah Rukh Khan After Aryan's Arrest

Earlier, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta had also come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and had taken a jibe at the educational app. He quoted a news article that had published the news of the same and had tweeted, "Being replaced by the serving minister whose son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju's." Apart from this, many other celebrities from the film fraternity have been supporting SRK during this phase.

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Star Kid's Lawyer Reveals They Have Moved The Case To A Higher Court

Shah Rukh Khan's close friend and superstar Salman Khan and his sister were also spotted visiting his residence after Aryan Khan's arrest. Director Karan Johar who is also a close friend of both Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan also visited their home. Apart from that, celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Dadlani, Swara Bhasker and others have also openly come out in support of the megastar.