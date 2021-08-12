shah-rukh-khan-lauds-sidharth-malhotra-s-shershaah

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for Sidharth Malhotra's latest release Shershaah, which is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He took to micro-blogging site and wrote, "If a man hasn't discovered something that he will die for, he isn't fit to live." - King, Jr. Watching the impactful story of legendary Kargil War hero Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC), on screen makes us realise the meaning of this quote. Watch #Shershaah with Sid's solid performance."

"If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live." – King, Jr.

Watching the impactful story of legendary Kargil War hero Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC), on screen makes us realise the meaning of this quote. Watch #Shershaah with Sid's solid performance. pic.twitter.com/XktgQshmnv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2021

Reacting to SRK's tweet, Karan wrote, "Love you Bhai!!!! The team of our film #Shershaah is so excited to read this! Thank you ❤️❤️❤️"

It's indeed a big thing for Sidharth, as well as Kiara Advani, to receive positive feedback from none other than the superstar. We're sure that SRK's tweet must have made their day.

Meanwhile, Shershaah has been receiving positive response from both critics and netizens. In fact, netizens are absolutely in awe of Sidharth after watching the film. According to many netizens, Shershaah is the best film of Sidharth's career and he has done full justice to his role. Not just that, they also loved his palpable chemistry with Kiara in the film.

Shershaah tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra and traces the events of the Kargil war. Set in the 1990s, the film also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role, who plays the love interest of Vikram Batra, Dimple Cheema.

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.