Shah Rukh Khan Leaves Mannat To Get Aryan Khan From Arthur Road Jail, Star Kid To Step Out With New Look

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was lodged inside the Arthur road jail for 22 days will come out with a new look on Saturday, October 30. SRK on Saturday morning left Mannat to pick up his son, the process to release Aryan and others who got bail in the Mumbai drugs case is underway at Arthur Road jail.

Nitin Vaychal, Superintendent, Arthur Road Jail, revealed that the process is expected to take one to two hours and Aryan will be out between 10 am and noon. Reportedly Aryan got a haircut and will be stepping out of jail with a new look.

According to a Free Pree Journal report, a source from the prison department has revealed that Aryan had long hair, which was not as per the manual rules and had to get a haircut last Saturday. The report quoted a source saying, "Aryan had long and stylish hair which was not allowed inside as per the jail manual. Usually the haircut is done in the after barrack. Where usually inmates who are lodged for years or convicts are given the duty to cut their hair. They give a simple look to inmates as they are not hairstylists or trained barber's."

Aryan was not given any VIP treatment while inside the jail, "He was getting breakfast, lunch and dinner as per the jail manual like other inmates. Also, he was allowed to get books for reading from the jail library. In the tenure inside jail he got a money order of Rs 4,500, which he used to get things from the jail canteen," added the prison official.

When SRK visited Arthur road jail, last week he was allowed to meet his son Aryan, following the procedure in the Mulaqat room like every other inmate.