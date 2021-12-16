    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shah Rukh Khan Makes His First Appearance After Aryan's Bail, Fans Welcome The Star Back

      By
      |

      Shah Rukh Khan who has stayed away from the public eye since Aryan's arrest in the Mumbai cruise drugs case finally made an appearance. While the star didn't attend the event physically, he made a virtual appearance and interacted with fans.

      Shah Rukh Khan

      SRK was seen at a car company's event, on Wednesday, December 15. According to reports, at the event, the company announced its new brand ambassador as Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh congratulated them via a video message.

      Pictures of the event soon went viral on social media. SRK can be seen wearing a round-neck T-shirt along with a jacket with his hair tied back. Fans took to the comments section to welcome the star back, some of whom also cheered, "King is back." Take a look at the post,

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by JABRA FAN CLUB (@jabra_fan_club)

      Fans clubs also took to Twitter to celebrate the star's return in the public eye.

      Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol's Onscreen Son From K3G, Jibraan Khan Recreates His Iconic Dialogue From The MovieShah Rukh Khan And Kajol's Onscreen Son From K3G, Jibraan Khan Recreates His Iconic Dialogue From The Movie

      On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly is set to return to work soon. According to a source close to the star, he has been working out rigorously at his home to maintain the look for his next film. IndiaToday.in quoted the source saying, "SRK has been following a diet and working out in Mannat to get back in shape for Pathan. The next schedule also requires a few action scenes and for that, he's been pumping some iron."

      While reports suggested Shah Rukh will return to work in December 2021, the star has set Aryan as his priority and will possibly return to set in 2022. SRK has several films in his pipeline including Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

      Aryan Khan Moves HC Seeking Modification Of Bail Condition About Weekly Appearance At NCB OfficeAryan Khan Moves HC Seeking Modification Of Bail Condition About Weekly Appearance At NCB Office

      He will also be seen in a film directed by Atlee Kumar, a collaboration with Karan Johar as well as Don 3 with Farah Akhtar.

      Comments
      Read more about: srk shah rukh khan aryan khan
      Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 16, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X