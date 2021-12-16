Shah Rukh Khan Makes His First Appearance After Aryan's Bail, Fans Welcome The Star Back

Shah Rukh Khan who has stayed away from the public eye since Aryan's arrest in the Mumbai cruise drugs case finally made an appearance. While the star didn't attend the event physically, he made a virtual appearance and interacted with fans.

SRK was seen at a car company's event, on Wednesday, December 15. According to reports, at the event, the company announced its new brand ambassador as Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh congratulated them via a video message.

Pictures of the event soon went viral on social media. SRK can be seen wearing a round-neck T-shirt along with a jacket with his hair tied back. Fans took to the comments section to welcome the star back, some of whom also cheered, "King is back." Take a look at the post,

Fans clubs also took to Twitter to celebrate the star's return in the public eye.

#ShahRukhKhan makes a digital appearance to wish Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia and Shafali Verma on becoming @HyundaiIndia’s brand ambassadors. pic.twitter.com/sIx2WFDMRQ — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) December 15, 2021

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly is set to return to work soon. According to a source close to the star, he has been working out rigorously at his home to maintain the look for his next film. IndiaToday.in quoted the source saying, "SRK has been following a diet and working out in Mannat to get back in shape for Pathan. The next schedule also requires a few action scenes and for that, he's been pumping some iron."

While reports suggested Shah Rukh will return to work in December 2021, the star has set Aryan as his priority and will possibly return to set in 2022. SRK has several films in his pipeline including Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

He will also be seen in a film directed by Atlee Kumar, a collaboration with Karan Johar as well as Don 3 with Farah Akhtar.