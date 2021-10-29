Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Pens A Note Of Gratitude Post Aryan's Bail; Says 'Truth Prevails'

After the Bombay High Court granted bail to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with a drugs-on-cruise case, the actor's manager Pooja Dadlani took to social media to pen a note of gratitude.

Pooja who had been regularly attending Aryan's hearings as King Khan and his wife Gauri avoided any public appearances shared a post on her Instagram story which read, "There is a God.... thank you everyone for your love and prayers. Truth prevails."

Pooja Bedi Slams Those Who Judged Shah Rukh Khan And Aryan Khan; 'Celebrities And Their Kids Are Human Beings'

Have a look.

Yesterday, Aryan's legal team had visited Shah Rukh Khan. Later pictures from the gathering in which the Pathan actor was seen smiling after a long time went viral on social media.

Aryan Khan along with seven others were arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency seized drugs from a party on a cruise which was bound to Goa from Mumbai. The star kid was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment. He was lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan Received Calls From Salman Khan And Akshay Kumar Post Son Aryan Khan's Bail

After being denied bail multiple times in different courts, Aryan's legal team moved High Court where he was represented by former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi. He was finally granted bail on Thursday (October 28).

"Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. No possession, No Evidence, No Consumption, No Conspiracy, Right from the First Moment when he was detained on 2nd Oct 2021 .... Nor is there anything as of now," Aryan's legal team shared in a statement. Meanwhile, the court will be pronouncing a detailed order today.