Shah Rukh Khan Owned Cricket Team TKR Has Their Journey Encapsulated In This Short Film

The reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders released a short film today titled 'We Are TKR'. Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) is the first team to win four CPL trophies and also the first ever to have an unbeaten championship season.

Zoya Akhtar To Launch Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana?

With CPL scheduled to begin on August 26th 2021, the interest around the matches is expected to reach a feverish pitch as cricket lovers unite. To mark the start of this season, TKR aims to give the fans a glimpse into their journey through a short film that documents the team since the Knight Riders' Group took over the Trinidad & Tobago franchisee in 2015.

The short film takes the audiences through highs and lows that makes TKR one of the most resilient and loved team by their fans.

Below are excerpts from the video:

Kieron Pollard, Captain, TKR: It was a special feeling winning the tournament in 2020, without losing a game. We have won titles before but winning one where you didn't lose and becoming undisputed champions, I think is a fantastic achievement. Also, that we are the first ones to do this in T20 cricket in the world, is something no one can take away from us.

Sunil Narine, Player, TKR: Look at the fans, they support us as Trinidad and Tobago! Yes, we are TKR, but they support us like it's a country team not a franchise...because if we lose its like Trinidad lost the game.

Venky Mysore- Director TKR: A lot of it has to do with the kind of environment we have built in TKR. I have seen other franchises around the world and something like this doesn't happen automatically, it's not an accident, it has to be planned.

Deepika Padukone Resumes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan Shoot!

Shah Rukh Khan- Co-owner the Knight Riders Group: When Mr Venky Mysore said, we have an opportunity to be a part of CPL and acquire the Trinbago Knight Riders, I was really thrilled, as I feel a certain kind of love and attachment for it. I love the idea of music, the way people dance here and are so happy, it's a little more than a sport there. The whole community comes out and enjoys itself & cricket has such a great legacy in the West Indies

The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPLT20) is in the ninth season of the domestic Twenty20 cricket league. Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will face the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening fixture on August 26.