Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra Top List Of World's Most In-Demand Stars: Report

Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Dhanush are reportedly some of the most in-demand actors across the globe. According to a recent report by Parrot Analytics, these Indian celebrities ranked among actors, athletes, musicians based on their global or country-specific audience demand.

Sunil Grover Joins The Cast Of Atlee's Next With Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara

SRK is topping the list of 10 most in-demand stars worldwide, followed by Telugu star Allu Arjun and Priyanka Chopra who is also one of the two female stars on the list. The list also names other Indian celebs like Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Mahesh Babu. Meanwhile, Hollywood stars Tom Hiddleston, and singer-actress Jennifer Lopez are some of the top artists from the US.

Apart from Loki star Tom Hiddleston, Marvel actors Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Zendaya have also made the list. With Loki's solo release on Disney Plus earlier this year, the actor has been one of the most bankable actors in the MCU.

Coming back to top Indian artists, SRK is all set to make his big-screen return almost after three years with Pathan, which is sure to increase fan following. He has been busy shooting for the film with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also announced a collaboration with filmmaker Atlee for a thriller opposite South star Nayanthara. Shah Rukh reportedly also has Rajkumar Hirani's next in the pipeline.

Priyanka Chopra And Keanu Reeves' The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Released At CinemaCon

As for Priyanka Chopra, she continues to dominate the global audience with little to no releases. The actress has been busy for the past year shooting for projects including The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and is currently filming Russo Brother's Web Show Citadel. She will also be returning to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa.