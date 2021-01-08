Shah Rukh Khan Project X: Filmmaker Camps Outside Mannat For A Chance To Narrate His Script

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his return to the big screen after the two-year hiatus. The actor who is shooting for Pathan has been making headlines every day. However, recently, one of his fans has caught netizens' attention. A Bengaluru-based freelance filmmaker, Jayanth Seege has made it his 2021's mission to meet SRK and pitch his film.

According to report, Jayanth has been trying to get into SRK's house for days now, reportedly standing outside Mannat for days, and plans on continuing until he gets to meet the actor.

He opened up about his plans in a post for Humans of Bombay. He said, "In August, when I came across Shah Rukh Khan's interview where he said that he hadn't signed any new movies since Zero, I literally went bonkers. I was like, 'What if I get SRK to act in my movie?' So, I created a movie poster overnight and tweeted it, tagging SRK."

After his post didn't catch any attention, Jayanth flew to Mumbai from Bengaluru in December 2020 in order to narrate the script face to face. Reportedly, he has been standing outside the superstar's house every day from sunrise to midnight, ever since then. He also revealed that the amount of time he spends outside Mannat lead to the security guards being friendly with him. Calling the mission, Project X, he added, "Eventually, I realised I had to do something atrociously magnanimous like he does in his movies. Here I am. And I'm going to stay put until he signs my movie."

Jayanth has been sharing updates on Twitter since Decemeber 31, and in his latest post he thanked everyone for showing support and sharing his post on social media. For New Year's he shared, "Friends: New year plans? Me: I am pitching my script to @iamsrk. How? #SRK #PROJECTX #MakeItCount." He also shared a picture on Twitter which shows him standing next to the film's banner sized concept poster outside Mannat.

Meanwhile, SRK after Zero, will be seen in Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. However, the makers are yet to confirm any details about the project.

