Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Film Update: Kanika Dhillon & Abhijat Joshi Lock Script; Details Inside

Good news for SRK fans! Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited film is all set to go on the floor soon. Ace screenwriter Kanika Dhillon recently confirmed that Abhijat Joshi and she have finally locked the final script of an upcoming untitled film.

The Haseen Dillruba writer Kanika took to Twitter and wrote, "Yes! Super excited for my next film! Cos am working with all the people I love n adore!This one is super special! @RajkumarHirani @iamsrk #abhijaatjoshi!."

A source close to the development also informed Times of India, "The script of Rajkumar Hirani's film with Shah Rukh Khan has been locked and is ready for production. Hirani, Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi worked on the script for over a year and all through the lockdown. Going by what is being spoken about the script, it definitely seems like Hirani has another hit film up his sleeve." According to the reports, SRK-Hirani film is a comedy film set against the backdrop of immigration.

For the unversed, the film will be the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Let us tell you, SRK was offered Aamir Khan's role in 3 Idiots, however, he passed the film due to his busy schedule. In the Koffee With Karan season 5, SRK had also said that he is the fourth idiot for rejecting 3 Idiots.

After the latest development of the SRK-Hirani project, fans are very excited to see the first glimpses from the sets of the film. Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for a couple of projects. After a long gap of three years, the superstar will next be seen in Pathan, also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Reports suggest that SRK and Deepika will be shooting a song in Spain.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has already started shooting for the South director Atlee's untitled film in Pune. The film stars Nayanthara and Priyamani in key roles. SRK was last seen in Zero (2018).