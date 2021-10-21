Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Arthur Road Jail To Meet Son Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan left Mannat on Thursday morning, (October 21) for Arthur road jail to meet his son Aryan Khan. The 23-year-old star kid is currently in judicial custody after his bail was rejected for a third time by the Mumbai court on October 20. SRK's son was detained by NCB earlier this month, after a raid on a cruise ship.

Aryan Khan Denied Bail On Mumbai Cruise Drug Case, Here's Why

Aryan Khan along with seven others were arrested and have been interrogated by the anti-drug investigative agency. Session court while rejecting Aryan's bail on Wednesday said, the accused could tamper with evidence if released.

In the 18-page order, Judge Patil wrote, "Considering the evidence on record, it cannot be said that there are reasonable grounds for believing that applicants accused no. 1 (Khan), 2 (Merchantt) and 3 (Dhamecha) are not guilty of such an offence and they are not likely to commit such offence while on bail."

"Thus, considering the prima-facie involvement of the applicants/accused no. 1 to 3 (Khan, Merchantt and Dhamecha) in the commission of a grave and serious offence, this is not a fit case for granting bail," the order added.

Aryan Khan Case: Court To Go On A Vacation In November, More Signs Of Worry For The Star Kid?

Aryan Khan has spent 18 days in jail already, according to reports, his lawyer is prepared to file a bail appeal in a higher court. According to India Today reports, Aryan was upset after finding out the news through the officials. He reportedly "went to a corner inside the barrack and has not spoken to anyone since." It could possibly have led, father SRK to visit his son at the Arthur jail.

This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan stepped outside Mannat after Aryan's arrest. The actor did not visit Aryan or attend any of his hearings but reportedly has been in touch with Aryan through officials. Aryan also spoke to his parents SRK and Gauri Khan on a video call over the weekend.