Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Aryan Khan And AbRam Khan's Picture From Their Boys' Night Out

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is known to be quite active on social media and often shares glimpses from her family life. Recently she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture featuring her sons Aryan and AbRam.

In the photo which went viral on social media in no time, AbRam and Aryan are seen bonding over games. The little one is all cuddled up in his big brother's lap and the siblings are seen playing together on a tablet.

Gauri captioned the picture as, "Boys night out... @___aryan___" Her actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Pathan dropped a cute comment on her post which read, "Games are the new 'bonding' force....brothers who play together I guess stay together...."

Speaking about his equation with his kids, King Khan had earlier said in one of his interviews, "I don't know yaar if I am doting or not, but I love spending time with them. I steal moments to be with them. And it is the best stress-buster really. And all three have different cures for anything that may be bothering me."

Vatsal Seth Recalls His Experience Of Working With Shah Rukh Khan; 'He Realized I Am Nervous & Calmed Me Down'

He had continued, "Aryan, I see myself in - when I was younger - only far more mature. Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. When I am with Aryan sometimes, we just lay down in our shorts without our shirts and we crack some dirty jokes. We talk a little about filmmaking because he's learning that. But he would like to recede from that because he wants to learn it on his own. We watch films and while watching them, we talk about certain aspects of filmmaking. We talk about getting into trouble, picking up fights, how to beat up the other guy or answer back when a guy messes with you. He talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he's very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that's cool."

Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone To Shoot A Lavish Song For The Film In Spain

"Suhana mothers me. AbRam is actually my little monster. He is extremely protective of me. There are times he watches somebody hit me on screen and he thinks it's for real," he had further shared.

With respect to work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero. His upcoming projects include Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathan, Atlee's film which is reportedly titled as Lion and a movie with Rajkumar Hirani.