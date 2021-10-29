Shah Rukh Khan Received Calls From Salman Khan And Akshay Kumar Post Son Aryan Khan's Bail

Shah Rukh Khan and his family finally let out a sigh of relief after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail from the Bombay High Court on October 28, 2021, in an alleged drug case. While some celebs from the film fraternity hailed the decision, many fans of the superstar celebrated the same by bursting crackers outside his home. Now according to a news report in India Today, the actor also received calls from his contemporaries from the industry namely Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

Not only this, but the news report also stated that Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan broke down after hearing the news of her son being granted bail. The report further added that she went on her knees and was crying and praying profusely after hearing the news. The news channel quoted a close friend of the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor to reveal, "SRK got calls from everyone from Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar. Gauri was heard crying on the phone to her friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who have been with her daily on the phone giving support. Gauri broke down as soon as the text came in regarding the bail. She was in tears and was seen falling on her knees and praying. Suhana Khan spoke to Aryan's friends in the US and UK and thanked them for their support in the last few weeks."

Earlier Shah Rukh Khan's picture wherein he can be seen posing with his legal team went viral on social media. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor can be seen looking visibly relieved in the same. His fans celebrated his son's bail outside his home by holding placards and banners that said 'Welcome Home Prince Aryan Khan.' Director Sanjay Gupta had taken to his social media handle to state, "I'm very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change. God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan."