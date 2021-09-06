Shah Rukh Khan Receives A Special Gift From A Fan While Shooting For Atlee's Next In Pune

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for director Atlee's next in Pune. The superstar has been shooting at the Sant Tukaram Metro Station for the same. However, during the same, the actor recently also received a beautiful gift from a die-hard fan.

According to a news story in ETimes, a Pune based court marriage service agent, Sudarshan Thakur who also has a hobby for collecting autographs had the most lovely gift for Shah Rukh Khan. Sudarshan made a black and white poster made entirely out of the megastar's pictures. Not only this but he also added Indian rupee currency notes of different denominations that form the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor's birth date.

Priyamani Joins Atlee's Next Starring Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara: Report

Sudarshan Thakur got Shah Rukh Khan's autograph on the poster and furthermore gifted the currency notes to the actor. According to the publication, Thakur revealed to a publication saying, "I was standing near SRK's vanity with the poster in hand. From a distance, he spotted my poster and sent his assistant to me. As he was under strict security protocol, his assistant took my poster to him and got it signed. I was glad that Khan sir accepted my humble gift. He also gave me a thumbs up from a distance to show that he liked my gift."

Shah Rukh Khan Will Begin Shoot For Atlee's Next With A 10-Day Shoot In Pune

Shah Rukh Khan has been shooting in Pimpri for the same. The news report further stated that the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor was spotted sporting a black tee and denim and was reportedly shooting for an action sequence. The report added that he will be wrapping the shoot by tomorrow (September 7).

The movie will also be starring Rana Daggubatti, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead roles. On the Family Man actress being roped in for the film, a source close to the movie had said to Pinkvilla stating, "Priyamani plays a key role in the narrative of the film and will be joining Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the Pune schedule of the film. She is already in the city and all charged up to commence her work on this yet untitled action-packed entertainer."