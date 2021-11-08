Shah Rukh Khan Receiving Tell-All Interview Requests From International Media Regarding His Son Aryan's Case?

Shah Rukh Khan had an inevitably rough ride for the month of October this year as his son Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug case and had to spend almost 25 days in prison. The star kid was released from jail on October 30 and his case is still grabbing several eyeballs with each passing day. The latest buzz is that along with the Indian media, Aryan's case came into a lot of limelight in front of the international media.

According to a news report in India Today, Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving many tell-all interview requests regarding his son Aryan Khan's case from media houses from The United Kingdom and The United States Of America. The superstar's manager Pooja Dadlani has been flooded with such requests but the actor has been turning them down choosing to stay silent on the matter. However, a source close to the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor and his family has also spoken on the matter and has rubbished all the rumours surrounding SRK's tell-all interview to international media on Aryan's case.

The source told the publication, "That's a whole lot of bulls***. The case is sub judice and talking about it to the media is not even allowed. Whoever has come up with is truly silly and doesn't know how the law works. What is Shah Rukh supposed to say? What questions can he be asked in such a scenario? 'Aapko Kaisa Lag Raha Hai?' There is no such interview happening."

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was spotted on Friday (November 5) at the Narcotics Control Bureau office for his weekly visit that is a part of his court order. However, the star kid was also summoned by the new NCB team that has taken over the case on Sunday (November 7) but he skipped NCB SIT's summons citing health reasons. According to the latest updates, Aryan rescheduled his visit to the NCB SIT's office, citing that he is down with a fever. He is reportedly planning to appear before the NCB SIT team on November 8, Monday. The newly formed Special Investigation Team, which is headed by Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director-General Sanjay Singh, reached Mumbai on Saturday (November 6, 2021) to take over the Mumbai cruise drug party case.