Shah Rukh Khan Recreates His Popular Main Hoon Na Title Track With Farah Khan, Fans Ask Them To Reunite

Director Farah Khan broke the internet recently as she shared a video of megastar Shah Rukh Khan dancing to the title song of their film Main Hoon Na along with her. The song remains one of the most celebrated soundtracks of the superstar. Some celebs along with the netizens poured in immense love on the post.

Talking about the same, Farah Khan shared a video wherein one can see Shah Rukh Khan being a literal visual delight as he grooves and lip-syncs to the title track of Main Hoon Na. The superstar can be seen sporting a brown tee that he has paired up with black pants. Later Farah can be seen joining him in the video. The filmmaker ends the video by planting a kiss on Shah Rukh's cheeks.

Farah Khan captioned the video stating, "With my Most favourite.. one & only @iamsrk there's No1 like you. #mainhoonna #farahkefundays." Take a look at the video.

Ranveer Singh commented on the post saying, "Ohhhhhhhhhhhh Heart Melt" leaving black heart emojis. Riteish Deshmukh commented stating, "All-time favourite" leaving green heart emojis. Student Of The Year 2 director commented stating, "Superb" while Mimi actress Kriti Sanon dropped some lovestruck emojis. Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented leaving a lovestruck and a black heart emoji.

On the other hand, the netizens also had adorable reactions to the video. A user wrote, "He is ageing like fine wine". While another user commented, "Farah Ma'am we really wanna see u together again as director-actor." Not only this, many users commented saying that they wish Farah Khan reunite with Shah Rukh Khan again on-screen. The two last collaborated for the 2014 film Happy New Year that also starred Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film Main Hoon Na, the Farah Khan directorial film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles and was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2004. The movie also starred Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty and Amrita Rao in the lead roles. It also had a brief cameo appearance of Rakhi Sawant. The film had received 12 nominations at the 50th Filmfare Awards.