Shah Rukh Khan Reveals The Only Issue He Faced During The Shoot Of Devdas; 'My Dhoti Kept Falling Off'

As Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 19 years of Devdas today (July 12, 2021), the actor recalled the only issue he faced during the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film. He shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures with his Devdas co-stars Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jackie Shroff on his Instgram page and captioned it as, "All the late nights....the early mornings.... hard pace & problems."

He further wrote, "Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene . The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali. Only issue....the dhoti kept falling off....!! Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsOfDevdas."

Within a few hours of being uploaded, SRK's post garnered more than eight lakhs likes on Instagram. Many B-town stars like Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, etc., liked Shah Rukh's post and showered love on the superstar whereas, Jacqueline left three emoticons of heart on his post.

Based on the 1917 Bengali novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film narrates the story of Devdas Mukherjee (Shah Rukh Khan), a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood friend, Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). However, the rejection of their marriage by his own family sparks his descent into alcoholism, ultimately leading to his emotional deterioration and him seeking refuge with the golden-hearted courtesan Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit).

Jackie Shroff who played Chunnilal, a friend of Devdas, also shared his picture with Shah Rukh from the sets of Devdas and captioned it as, "Aaj sirf 'Y' se yaad hi nahin, 'Y' se yakin bhi nahi ho raha 19 saal hogaye Devdas ko! Shukriya all the bondhu's who were part of the Saga! #Devdas."

Did you know Devdas, which had premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival, went on to win five National Film Awards? The film had won best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, best playback singer for then debutante Shreya Ghoshal, production design for Nitin Chandrakant Desai, best choreography for Saroj Khan and best costume design for Neeta Lulla, Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla and Reza Shariffi.

