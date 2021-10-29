Shah Rukh Khan's BTS Moments From Sets Of Diwali Ad Go Viral

Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting Aryan Khan's return home after spending 25 days in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. While everyone was congratulating the Khan family, BTS pictures from his recent viral Diwali ad went viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan Cried 'Tears Of Joy' After Aryan's Bail, Mukul Rohatgi Saw A Sense Of Relief On SRK's Face

In the pictures shared by social media, SRK can be seen posing and pouting as he takes a selfie with his young colleagues. While one picture showed him wearing sunglasses, another showed him making the peace sign at the camera.

In another picture, Shah Rukh can be seen pointing at his co-actor. The caption read, "King Khan's ad shoot #shahrukhkhan." Take a look at the post,

Shah Rukh's new ad, for the brand Cadbury had grabbed headlines after it aired last week. Many fans came forward to support the star and praise the which urged people to support their local stores during Diwali.

Aryan Khan Likely To Walk Out Of Arthur Road Jail By Today Evening, Reveals His Lawyer

On the work front, Shah Rukh has delayed all his shoot work until Aryan was out on bail. Earlier this year, the actor had been filming for two anticipated films. SRK is reportedly close to wrapping up Pathan with Deepika Padukone and had begun shooting for Atlee in Pune.

Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani directorial, written by Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. Not much is known about the film other than it could be a social drama.