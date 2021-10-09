Shah Rukh Khan's Close Friend Reveal He Is Outwardly Calm But Suffering: Report

Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines after his son Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug case. Aryan was nabbed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 after a cruise ship in Mumbai was raided. The star kid has applied for bail several times but has been denied.

While many celebrities and fans have come forward in support of SRK and his son, the actor is reportedly has been going through a tough time. A report revealed that he is "outwardly calm", but suffering all the more for his refusal to vent his grief and anger. A close friend added that "He is neither eating nor sleeping much. Aise bhi, he sleeps only a couple of hours. Now even that is gone."

The Rediff report also quoted a filmmaker who has worked with the actor before. "What King Khan? At the end of the day he is just another broken suffering helpless father."

The case has also impacted the actor's work. SRK is the face of several leading brands like Hyundai, LG, Dubai Tourism, ICICI Bank and Reliance Jio, and Byju's. According to a recent report, Byju's has paused its association with SRK after Aryan's arrest.

SRK has been a brand ambassador for the company since 2017 and the deal reportedly was pegged at an annual fee of Rs 3-4 crore.

On the other hand, the star who has been away from the screen for several years was busy shooting for his upcoming film Pathan. He was set to get back to work by Monday, if Aryan has been granted the bail, but will postpone all work commitments, indefinitely.