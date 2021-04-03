Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3: Producer Ritesh Sidhwani Says 'We Are Working On It, It Will Happen'

Since a very long time, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Shah Rukh Khan reprise his role of 'Don' on screen. While various speculations around Don 3 continue to float in media, producer Ritesh Sidhwani recently spilled the beans about the third film in Don franchise in an interaction with a leadng entertainment portal.

Speaking about Don 3, he said that they have to get the right story and are working on it. The KGF producer told Pinkvilla, "It (Don 3) will happen, when, we don't know. But we are wanting for it to be made, we have to get the right story and we are working on it. But, it will happen."

On being asked the possibility of making an out and out commercial action flick under their banner Excel Entertainment, Sidhwani said, "It's not that we don't like these stories. Farhan (Akhtar) and I saw KGF before attaching our name and we thorougly enjoyed it. Farhan's version of that (commercial cinema) is Don. For us, it has to happen organically. The brand believes in good content, whatever genre it be. If you see, when we were doing Fukrey, people were laughing at us, and thought its silly. Wil I do an action film with 10 people flying? I will, but then I will justify it differently."

On a related note, Ritesh Sidhwani also confirmed Farhan's father and writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar making his comeback as a writer with a feature film after 15 years. "He is writing something and that update is true. We will be announcing the film soon. It's going to an adventure film, very different from what we have made so far."

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar is busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Meanwhile, there are talks about King Khan teaming up for Bigil director Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani and Raj & DK for a film. However, there's no official confirmation yet on all these projects.

Meanwhile, recently, during an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, when a fan asked King Khan to drop a hint about his next movie, the superstar in his signature witty style replied, "Strong hint: apni sab next movies mein main star kar raha hoon!! Don't tell anybody please."

