Shah Rukh Khan's Ganapati Visharjan Post Receives Flak And We Are Appalled!

On September 19, 2021, actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of Lord Ganesha and captioned it as, "May Lord Ganesha's blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year... Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!"

May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! pic.twitter.com/iWSwTrmTlP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2021

While there's nothing wrong in Shah Rukh's post, some netizens questioned his loyalty towards his religion and slammed him for worshipping the idol of Ganesha. Surprised? So are we!

Reacting to Shah Rukh's Twitter post, a user wrote, "Sir I was a die hard fan, but after this tweet I have lost all respect for u, if u are not faithful to ur religion and will do such things just to plz others just reflects u as a person. What else did u need in life that u r doing such things. It's never to late to do taubah."

"You only worship besides Allah, idols, and you produce a falsehood. Indeed, those you worship besides Allah do not possess for you [the power of] provision. So seek from Allah provision and worship Him and be grateful to Him. To Him you will be returned," tweeted another user.

"There is only one God "ALLAH" who created the whole universe. All of others are human created. This is called shirk which will never pardon until do astaghfar. you are confirmed kafir/ murtid," replied another user to Shah Rukh's Twitter post.

While there were so many negative comments on Shah Rukh Khan's post, some of his fans lauded the superstar for promoting secularism and sent love to him.

"Being a Muslim.. doesn't mean you shall HATE other religions and demolish their beliefs.. people are so blinded by hatred that they can't seem to read a "simple" message of simply wishing blessings for others.. shame. Stop twisting everything, let people be. Srk," tweeted a netizen.

Another netizen wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan is the most secular Indian I know. He celebrates all the Indian festivals with full enthusiasm. Spreads love across the globe and makes INDIA proud."

It's indeed appalling that it's 2021 and Shah Rukh is still receiving hate for promoting secularism.

With respect to work, Shah Rukh will next be seen in YRF's Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero hence, his fans are desperately waiting for his next release. However, the actor has not made any official announcement about the film yet.

Reports also suggest that he is also busy with the shooting of Atlee's next, which also casts South beauty Nayanthara in the lead role.

(Social media posts are unedited.)