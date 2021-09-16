Shah Rukh Khan's Next Directed By Atlee Is Titled 'Lion', Suggests A Leaked Letter!

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood is joining hands with the popular Tamil filmmaker for his next outing. The shooting of the highly anticipated project is currently progressing in Pune, Maharashtra. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer which marks the Bollywood debut of the Bigil director is titled, Lion.

Yes, you read it right. The leaked pictures of a letter, which seeks permission to park the production vehicles suggest that the highly anticipated project is titled, Lion. However, it is yet to be revealed whether it is just a tentative title or an official name. However, with the letter going rounds on social media, the makers are expected to officially launch the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and announce the title, very soon.

The Atlee directorial, which is touted to be a complete action-packed entertainer, is expected to feature Shah Rukh Khan in his ultimate mass hero avatar. Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema is making her Bollywood debut with the project as the female lead opposite SRK. The much-awaited project will feature Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in the other pivotal roles.

Anil Kapoor Reveals Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan's Food Habits

Naseeruddin Shah On Why SRK, Aamir & Salman Don't Speak On Socio-Political Issues: They Have So Much To Lose

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan's work front, the Bollywood superstar will be next seen in the highly-anticipated action thriller Pathan. The movie, which is yet to have its official launch, will mark the reunion of SRK and the prestigious production banner Yash Raj Films. Pathan, which is helmed by the popular filmmaker Siddharth Anand, will feature Deepika Padukone as the female lead. John Abraham is playing the lead antagonist in the movie. If the reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is also planning to soon join hands with the acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, for a project based on illegal migration.