Shah Rukh Khan's Next Project To Be Based On Political Strategist Prashant Kishor's Life?

Renowned political strategist Prashant Kishore had reportedly stated that he will be quitting the political strategy sphere after the West Bengal elections concluded. Now, speculations are rife that he will be meeting superstar Shah Rukh Khan today (June 11) evening. The political strategist will have a meeting with the actor in his residence, Mannat.

According to a news report in ABP News, Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment is planning to bankroll a web series that will be based on the political strategist's life. The meeting will have Shah Rukh discuss the same with Kishore and take the development forward. The report also stated that the political strategist is yet to give a green signal to the project.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's upcoming movie Pathan remains one of the most anticipated films of next year. The shooting of the same had hit a roadblock after the onset of the COVID-19 second wave. Now as the shooting restrictions is all set to release after June 15, 2021, the makers of the movie are all set to resume the shoot in full swing.

According to a news report in Bollywood Hungama, the shootings will resume with new SOPs from June 21 onwards. It also added that apart from SRK and Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia is expected to join the cast from June 24 onwards. The movie will see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika play RAW agents while Dimple Kapadia will be playing the head of the department of the same. John Abraham, on the other hand, will be playing the main antagonist. Apart from this, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan will have a cameo appearance in the movie wherein they will reprise their role in the Tiger franchise and War respectively.

A source close to Pathan had revealed to Mid-Day stating, "Some members of Pathan crew have received their jabs, the majority will be vaccinated over the next week. That way, the team will be ready to begin filming in a bio-bubble. The production house is treading carefully, given the impact of the second wave, and will film the portions entirely inside the Yash Raj studio in Andheri." The movie will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and will be bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.