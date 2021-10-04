Shah Rukh Khan's Old Video Clip Saying His Son Can Do Drugs Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday afternoon (October 3) in a case related to a drug bust in Mumbai. Soon after the arrest, an old clip of the superstar SRK is going viral on social media.

In the video from an old interview, SRK can be seen joking about how what Aryan is allowed to do and what he isn't. Talking about two-year-old Aryan he said, "I have told him he can run after girls and smoke as much as he wants; he can do drugs." Gauri quickly reminds that Aryan was a two-year-old at the time, and SRk agrees that yes a two-year-old is allowed to do everything he couldn't do.

The clip is reportedly from when Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were featured on the talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. The lines were in a funny response to the host Simi Garewal stating that she was sure that Shah Rukh would spoil his son.

However, the joke has not aged well given the situation and netizens have been trolling King Khan for the same. Aryan who is now 23-year-old is currently in NCB's custody still October 7, 2021.

The video went viral on social media with reactions like, "I am not sure #ShahRukhKhan said it humorously or seriously but it's a reality now." Another wrote, "#AryanKhan's cool dad #SRK must be super proud of his son today🙏 ❤ "

A trolled shared the clip saying, "Parents dream fulfilled by #AryanKhan today .. what more can they ask" Take a look at more reactions.

Coming back to Aryan, he was reportedly grilled by NCB officials in connection with the rave party that was busted by the department on Saturday night after officials raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Besides Aryan Khan, two others - Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant - have also been arrested by the investigative agency, booked under sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.