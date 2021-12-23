Shah Rukh Khan's Pic On Set Goes Viral, Actor Returns To Work After Son Aryan Khan's Bail

Shah Rukh Khan will be resuming the shoot for his upcoming projects in Mumbai. The actor was spotted back on the sets for the first time since his son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. For the unversed, Aryan was arrested on October 2 in a drugs case and was in judicial custody for almost three weeks before walking out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

A picture of SRK from the sets is currently going viral on the internet. The pictures shared on Instagram shows the actor's back to the camera. He can be seen in a full sleeves black T-shirt with glasses on. The actor had his hair long similar to his leaked look from Pathan.

An ETimes report revealed that the actor reached the sets around 4:30pm on Wednesday. While the actor is yet to return to his film, he reportedly shot for an advertisement.

Check it out here:

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh made his first digital appearance as well. The actor was announced as an ambassador of an automobile company. Shah Rukh had been staying away from the public eye since Aryan's arrest but had been working out at home and is following a strict diet to get back in shape. He is expected to start the new schedule of Pathan soon.

According to reports, SRK will begin shooting 'really important' sequences of the Siddharth Anand film. The new scheduled is set to last for 15 to 20 days. Apart from Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also be joining the shoot.

Recently, Gauri also returned to work and shared her first post on Instagram after Aryan's drugs case.