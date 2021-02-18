Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Is All Geared Up For IPL Auction

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to follow in his father's footsteps and play an active role in the bidding of their team, Kolkata Knight Riders in the latest auction event happening in Chennai. Aryan was recently spotted at the IPL auction event and his pictures soon went viral on social media. This may inevitably be exciting news for the fans of Aryan as well as the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Talking about Aryan Khan, he was spotted wearing a formal white short along with black pants which he paired up with a black mask. He can be seen sitting between KKR co-owner and actor Juhi Chawla's husband Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta presumably. The picture of the same was shared by one of the fans on Twitter who captioned it stating, "Aryan Khan All Set For The Auctions." Apart from Aryan, Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta has also been playing an important role in the bidding of the team. She also owns the proud title of being the youngest bidder in the history of the IPL Auction. Not only this, but the official Twitter handle of KKR had also shared the news that Jahnavi will also be giving some behind-the-scenes tour of the IPL Auction event in Chennai. Take a look at the picture of Aryan Khan and Jahnavi Mehta from the event.

Meanwhile, talking about Aryan Khan, he is not only popular amongst the netizens but they had also recently got a glimpse of his musical talent in a video which was going viral on social media. In the said video, Khan Jr. was seen strumming an acoustic guitar and crooning a verse from Charlie Puth's popular track 'Attention'. Towards the end of the video, Aryan Khan was seen losing track of the chorus and was heard saying, "We need to practise." Take a look at the video.

Earlier, during his appearance on David Letterman's show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Shah Rukh Khan had stated that his son Aryan Khan is not keen on following in his footsteps. The superstar had also revealed that one of the reasons why Aryan does not want to become an actor is because of the obvious comparisons. SRK had added that Aryan is worried that his efforts would constantly be seen and judged in his father's shadow.

