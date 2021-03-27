Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan Designs His Office, The Interior Designer Calls It A Great Experience

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is one of the most sought-after celebrity interior designers on the block. From designing actor Sidharth Malhotra's swanky space to her own palatial home Mannat, Gauri has done it all. Recently she also went on to revamp a section of her husband Shah Rukh's office.

Gauri has given a chic touch to one of the lounge areas in Shah Rukh's office and also shared pictures of the same on her social media handle. The interior designer also spoke about the experience in an interview with Vogue. She revealed that the megastar wanted her to renovate the space for quite some time.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes The Highest Paid Actor In India, Here's How Much He Is Charging For Pathan

Gauri added that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor wanted the space to look creative rather than laden with just desks and chairs. She revealed that the pandemic situation gave her the perfect opportunity to work on this particular section of her husband's office. Gauri revealed, "Shah Rukh has, for some time now, wanted to revamp one section of the office into something more creative than just desks and tables. But since hundreds of people moved in and out every day, it was hard to put a stop to things in the daily churn of life and take time off to renovate. But the pandemic changed things last year. It was the perfect time to take a break to refurbish this floor".

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathan To Be Shot Inside Burj Khalifa; Makers Promise Lavish Action Sequences

Gauri Khan also went on to share glimpses of her creation on her social media handle. She mentioned her entire experience of working with the same. The pictures have Gauri standing amidst the backdrop of the elegant lounge area designed by her in SRK's office. Take a look at her post.

Gauri mentioned how designing Shah Rukh's office was a great experience during the lockdown. She stated that designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for her. Lastly, the designer mentioned that her priority was the ease and comfort with which the actor can attend his virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorm for his future projects.