Shah Rukh Khan Shares An Encouraging Message For KKR Despite Them Losing The Match

Megastar and owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan recently took to his social media handle to send some love to his team despite them losing their latest match. KKR who locked horns with the Chennai Super Kings in the match went on to lose the same as CSK emerged as the winner by 18 runs. Nevertheless, Shah Rukh sent an encouraging message for his team to boost their morale.

Shah Rukh stated how "Coulda...woulda...shoulda can take a backseat tonight" and mentioned that he feels KKR was quite awesome if one can forget the battling power play. He cheered for cricketers Pat Cummins, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell in his tweet. Apart from that, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor also shared a black and white picture of himself sporting the KKR tee wherein he could be seen pointing towards the logo. Take a look at the post.

Coulda...woulda...shoulda can take a backseat tonight...@KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. ( oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys...@Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit...we will be back!! pic.twitter.com/B1wGBe14n3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 21, 2021

Some of his fans also joined him to share some positive messages of the team soon bouncing back with its performance in the tournament. Not only this, but Shah Rukh had earlier also apologized for an upsetting performance by his team when Kolkata Knight Riders were defeated by the team Mumbai Indians by 10 runs on the match that took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor called the performance of his team disappointing in his tweet. The actor had also apologized to all his and the team's die-hard fans. Take a look at the earlier tweet by the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor.

Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon entice his fans on the much-awaited movie Pathan. The film will also be starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film has also been in the buzz for having a blockbuster cameo by Salman Khan. Pathan will also mark one of the first Hindi films to be shot inside Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Shah Rukh's character as Pathan will be joined by Salman's character from the Tiger franchise to battle up with the baddies in the building in what can be touted as an extravagant action sequence.