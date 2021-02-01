Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathan To Be Shot Inside Burj Khalifa; Makers Promise Lavish Action Sequences

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand is touted to be one of the most awaited films of this year. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role and had gone on floors from November last year. Now, the latest buzz around the film suggests that one of the high octane action sequences of the movie will be shot inside Dubai's iconic structure, Burj Khalifa.

Earlier, some of the Bollywood films have also been shot outside Burj Khalifa but Pathan promises to be one of the first Indian films to have a glimpse of the interiors of the building. A source close to the development of the film revealed to Pinkvilla that apart from Mission Impossible and the Fast & Furious movies, not many films have been shot inside Burj Khalifa and Pathan will probably be the first Bollywood film which will have actual visual shots of the tower from inside. The source also added that the makers are planning a lavish action sequence surrounding the building.

The source also called this particular action sequence to be the vision of Aditya Chopra, Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan. The source added that Siddharth is also planning a spy universe in Pathan which may see SRK's character come together with Salman Khan's Tiger from Ek Tha Tiger as well as Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War. The makers of Pathan will be wrapping up the shoot of the film on June this year and the movie is slated to release on the Diwali weekend or on Gandhi Jayanti.

