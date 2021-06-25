Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans On Completing 29 Years In Bollywood; Says 'Needed To Feel Loved'

Shah Rukh Khan's debut film Deewana clocks 29 years today (June 24, 2021). Last evening, his fans ensured that #29GoldenYearsOfSRK remain a top trend on social media and showered him with lots of love and appreciation. Later, when King Khan took out some time from his busy schedule to check his Twitter feed, he was overwhelmed by all the love and penned a gratitude tweet.

He also looked back at his journey in films and reflected on how he has spent more than half of his life trying to entertain the audience.

The Raees actor tweeted in the wee hours of Friday, "Been working. Just saw the 'overwhelmed ness' of the love of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it's more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved...."

Speaking about Deewana, the 1992 film helmed by Raj Kanwar starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti in leading roles. The romantic drama revolves around a newly-wed Kajal (Divya Bharti) gets widowed when her husband, Ravi (Rishi Kapoor), is killed by his enemies. Later, She moves to another city and gets married to Raja (Shah Rukh Khan), but her life takes a turn when Ravi returns from the dead.

Deewana was the second highest grossing film of that year and the soundtrack album of the film was a hit with the audience.

Recently, in a chat with Pinkvilla, producer Guddu Dhanoa revealed that it was Shekhar Kapur who recommended Shah Rukh Khan's name for Deewana after Armaan Kohli refused the role.

Dhanoa told the entertainment portal, "I remember, Shekhar (Kapur) and I were off to Madras and that's when he asked me to try for Shah Rukh Khan in Deewana. I wasn't aware of him, so he asked me to watch Fauji and Circus. I loved it, and then set up a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan in Delhi. We met at a hotel called Host in Connaught Place. The minute he walked into the restaurant, I knew he was my hero."

However, Dhanoa got the shock of his life when SRK told him that he didn't have dates for his film as he already had some 4 films in his kitty.

"I asked him to just hear the script once first and then proceed to the dates. He heard it and loved it. Luckily, a 35-day schedule of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman was cancelled and, in that span, he completed shooting for Deewana. The film that he didn't have dates for, ended up being his acting debut. Such is destiny," the producer recalled while speaking with Pinkvilla.

He further revealed that the superstar was paid Rs 1.50 lakh for Deewana.

Cut to present, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest and richest superstars in Indian cinema. Talking about his upoming projects, the actor will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.