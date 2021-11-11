Shah Rukh Khan To Continue Shooting For Filmmaker Atlee's Next From November 21?

The last month was nothing less than a bad dream for superstar Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan Khan was under judicial custody for an alleged drug case. However, now after his son's release and things taking a peaceful turn for the actor and his family, the latest development is that he is all set to resume work. Buzz is that Shah Rukh will be bouncing back to work from November 21. SRK will continue shooting for filmmaker Atlee's next that also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

A news report in ETimes further addressed the speculations regarding Shah Rukh Khan's return to his professional commitments. The publication quoted a source to reveal, "Plans for Shah Rukh to resume his shoots are on. But SRK will confirm the final day that he returns to shooting after November 15."

The report further mentioned that the delay for Shah Rukh Khan to continue his professional commitments happened because he was engaged in his son Aryan Khan's case. This is the reason why the dates of his co-actors were released by the production houses. Earlier it was reported that due to the delay in Atlee's project with Shah Rukh, Nayanthara had quit the project to balance her other professional commitments.

Reports had also emerged claiming that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had come forward to step in the project in place of Nayanthara but the South actress is still part of the project. She had signed the film couple of months ago but had decided to quit after the delay as she had to give her call sheets for Chiranjeevi's film Godfather. However, with the filming set to begin soon once again, Nayanthara is now returning on set.

Talking about the roles, Nayanthara will be essaying the role of an investigative officer in the movie who falls in love with Shah Rukh Khan's character. Reportedly, besides Nayanthara, the film will also feature three more female leads. The superstar, on the other hand, will be essaying a double role - of a father and a son. Reportedly the plot of the movie is similar to Netflix's Spanish hit series Money Heist but will be based in India.