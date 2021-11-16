Shah Rukh Khan To Resume Work Post His Son's Case, Makes THIS Request To His Directors

Shah Rukh Khan has had a difficult time last month owing to his son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case. Now after his song has been granted bail on October 30, Shah Rukh will soon bounce back to his professional commitments. However, the latest development close to the actor is that he has made a special request to his directors as he continues shooting for his upcoming projects.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Shah Rukh Khan has made a special request to his directors and that is related to him trying to balance his personal and professional life. The report stated that the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor will be required to fly out of the country for shooting his upcoming projects so as a result, he has requested his directors to keep the chunks of his overseas shooting schedule short so that he can also spend some adequate time with his family. This is reportedly because the actor wants to be there for his family especially his son Aryan Khan after his tumultuous time during his case.

The news report stated, "He has asked to keep film schedules that are outside India in small chunks, instead of one big schedule and leave scope for him to visit home every couple of weeks for a few days. He has requested them to plan the shoot in such a way that portions with the other artists can be shot while he is away so that he can be there with his family every once in a while without impacting the shoots or causing any delays." It further added, "Shah Rukh Khan has become very protective of Aryan and his family after the recent incident and has decided to be there for them and find a balance between personal and professional time."

The report further stated that Shah Rukh Khan has been on the lookout for his son Aryan Khan's safety and well-being ever since the latter was granted bail on his alleged drug case. There were also speculations that the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor was on a hunt for a bodyguard for his son. The megastar has reportedly appointed his trusted bodyguard Ravi Singh for providing security to Aryan.