Shah Rukh Khan To Play Legendary Poet-Lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi In His Biopic?

A biopic on legendary poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi has been in the news since a very long time. Reportedly, there was a buzz that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been toying with the idea of making it with either Abhishek Bachchan or Irrfan Khan as the main lead.

Now, the latest scoop suggests that Shah Rukh Khan might play the role of the legendary lyricist, stated a report in ETimes. The tabloid stated that Jasmeet Reen, the writer-director of the film on Ludhianvi's life, has struggled a lot to put this project together.

Before Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashi Dua (of Ghost Stories and Kaalakaandi) was planning to produce the film. Names of actors like Farhan Akhtar, Irrfan Khan and Abhishek Bachchan being considered to play Ludhianvi floated in the media at different points of time. Meanwhile, names of actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu did the rounds when it came to playing Amrita Pritam, who had a strong affection for Sahir Ludhianvi.

When Etimes contacted Jasmeet to know whether Shah Rukh Khan has shown interest in Sahir Ludhianvi, she didn't respond to their text messages.

Sahir Ludhianvi is considered to be one of India's most iconic songwriter-poets. He even penned popular Hindi songs like 'Allah Tero Naam' (Hum Dono), 'Babul Ki Duaein Leti Jaa' (Neelkamal), 'Aye Meri Zohra Zabeen' (Waqt), 'Kabhie Kabhie' (Kabhie Kabhie), 'Saathi Haath Badhaana' (Naya Daur) amongst others.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Besides this espionage thriller, reports state that King Khan is also in talks with Raj & DK, Rajkumar Hirani and Mersal director Atlee with respect to his upcoming projects.

