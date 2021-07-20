Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot For A Cameo In Salman Khan's Tiger 3?

It is not a hidden fact that Salman Khan will have a blockbuster cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. The actor will be seen as Tiger from the Tiger franchise as his character will join hands with Shah Rukh's Pathan to fight the baddies. While this was not enough, now one hears that Shah Rukh has decided to return the favour and will also be having a cameo in Salman's Tiger 3.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been shooting for Pathan and Tiger 3 respectively in Yash Raj Studios. While Shah Rukh has already shot for some important portions for Pathan, Salman will be jumping on to the Tiger 3 shoot with co-star Katrina Kaif. With the close proximity between the two superstars, it seems likely that Shah Rukh will soon be shooting for his cameo in Tiger 3.

A source close to the development also revealed to the publication stating, "A special set has been constructed for the Maneesh Sharma thriller. While Salman and Katrina Kaif will begin shooting their portions by the weekend, Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist, will report to the set next week. A few doors away, Shah Rukh will be breathing life into his RAW agent character as he cans confrontational scenes with John Abraham. The actors' on-screen reunion is bound to create a frenzy, so Adi wants to create a spectacular scene that will be worthy of them. The teams are currently discussing possible dates to can the sequence."

It will nevertheless be nothing less than a visual delight to see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan doing a cameo in each other's films. Talking about Pathan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. John will be essaying the main antagonist in the same.

While the film Tiger 3 will also star Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles. The movie will have Emraan step into the shoes of the main baddie. Talking about Salman Khan's cameo in Pathan, the sequence has been reportedly filmed in Dubai's Burj Khalifa.