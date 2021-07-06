Shah Rukh Khan To Wrap Up Pathan Shoot In Russia & Romania?

Shah Rukh Khan who is currently shooting for his awaited comeback film Pathan, has reportedly wrapped up 70% of the film's shoot. Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen joining SRK for shoot in Mumbai. The action flick directed by Siddharth Anand also stars John Abraham.

Recently, sources close to the project revealed to TOI, "Deepika will be shooting with Shah Rukh till the schedule wrap which should happen in the next 15-20 days." While the film is currently being shot in Mumbai, it was revealed earlier that Pathan is set to take place across the globe including Dubai, Russia & Romania.

A report by India Box Office revealed that the makers have already wrapped up the Dubai and India schedule, and soon will be moving forward with shooting schedules for Russia & Romania. While many filmmakers have refrained from shooting outside the country amid the pandemic, it is unclear how Pathan will move forward.

#ShahRukhKhan's #Pathan 70% Shooting concluded. India & Dubai Schedule Packed up. Next Destination is Russia & Romania. — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) July 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the source added, "After SRK and John, now Deepika starts shooting for the much-anticipated Pathan. It gives out a strong, positive message to the industry and when you have a huge film like Pathan on floors."

Not much is known about the film, but buzz has fans excited to see what SRK will bring to the screen. While SRK and Deepika are expected to be RAW agents, it is being reported that her role will blow the audience's mind away. Deepika will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Pathan will mark the return of Deepika and Shah Rukh's hit jodi after hits like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.