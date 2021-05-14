Shah Rukh Khan Extends Warm Wishes For Eid, Says 'Together We Will Conquer All'

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle to extend a beautiful wish for all his fans on the occasion of Eid. The actor shared a lovely black and white picture of himself with a scarf wrapped upon his head while wishing the same. The megastar wished that Allah bestows everyone with health and gives the strength and means to be compassionate to all those who need help in our country, India.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor furthermore wrote that "As Always Together We Will Conquer All." His message was in reference to the COVID-19 second wave crisis that has gripped the nation currently. He also expressed his love for his fans as a parting note. Take a look at his post.

Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Lov U. pic.twitter.com/jdj9Nlj8ha — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's fans may also have another reason to rejoice. It has been earlier reported that the megastar may collaborate with his Devdas director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a romantic film titled Izhaar. According to a news report in Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that the filmmaker wanted to make Izhaar with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor about four years ago, adding that the plot of the film revolves around an Indian man who cycles all the way to Norway for love.

The news report had also quoted the source to reveal, "Izhaar was a film that Bhansali wanted to do with SRK around four years ago. It's a love story revolving around this couple - an Indian man and a Norwegian girl. It's based on the real-life story of the guy who cycled all the way to Norway for love." The source further revealed that now all eyes are on the superstar if he goes on to give a green signal for the movie.

It had further stated, "Bhansali wanted to adapt that into a screenplay and has reworked the script again for SRK's perusal. Now it needs to be seen if Shah Rukh green lights it this time around." This may come as delightful news for the fans of the superstar who might be waiting with bated breath to see the actor weave magic with the talented director again.