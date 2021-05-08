The Last Hour: Shahana Goswami Thrilled to Play Cop In The Upcoming Supernatural Thriller on Amazon

It's only been a few hours and the trailer of Amazon Prime Video's first-ever supernatural thriller, The Last Hour has been making the right noise, with the audience eagerly waiting for the show to premiere on May 14, 2021. The story follows cop Arup Singh played by Sanjay Kapoor and Lipika Bora played by Shahana Goswami who try to uncover the mysterious deaths that take place in the valley with the help of a Shaman played by Karma Takapa.

Talking about the show, Shahana said, "When I read the script, I was really in awe. It felt like I was reading a thriller book which I couldn't put down. I really liked how something as complex as shamanic traditions was weaved in, in a beautiful and subtle way."

Sharing more about her experience of playing the role of a cop, Shahana quipped how that was another motivating factor for her to be a part of this show. She said, "I have never played the role of a cop in my entire career. So when I was offered the part, that was a big draw for me as well. I hadn't ever held a gun and got to hold a real gun! This show gave me the opportunity to tick that off the list."

The Last Hour which stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Raima Sen, Shaylee Krishen and Robin Tamang premieres on May 14, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

The series is created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz, and executive produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA award winner, Asif Kapadia.