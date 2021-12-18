Shahid Kapoor Gave His Blood And Sweat To Jersey 'Literally'!

An actor par excellence, Shahid Kapoor's need to perfect every shot he gives is well known. Come 31st December, the superstar is ready to set the big screen on fire once again with his raw and pure talent in the much-awaited Jersey.

With his fans waiting to watch their favourite actor on celluloid after a two-and-a-half year period, we hear that this one's definitely worth the wait! In fact, Shahid has given his blood and sweat to Jersey... literally!

Shahid Kapoor has undergone intense and rigourous training to get into the skin of a cricketer for Jersey. Training day in and day out for the film, Shahid Kapoor gave it his everything to perfect the role. Not only did he want to perfect every single shot, but he also cut his lip while shooting for the film. And 25 stitches later, Shahid was back on the field, batting strong for Jersey!

Talking about Shahid's accident on the set, producer Aman Gill said, "We all know that Shahid is a perfectionist but what we saw that day was a display of true sportsman spirit by Shahid! He was back on the set after his stitches and we were all in awe of his passion for acting. He's given it his everything to bring the raw emotions of Arjun alive on screen and you'll be able to see it when you watch the film!"

Slated to hit the theatres on 31st December, Jersey has fans counting down to the New Year for more reasons than one!

Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been directed by the National Award winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. The foot-tapping, powerful numbers by Sachet-Parampara already have fans humming the Jersey tunes.