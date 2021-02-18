Shahid Kapoor Gives A Akshay Kumar Twist To Pawri Ho Rahi Hai Trend With Raashi Khanna, Raj & DK

Shahid Kapoor who is currently busy with a hush-hush Netflix project, has jumped on the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai bandwagon along with directors Raj and DK. The video, however, had a new twist with an Akshay Kumar connection. Shahid shared the funny clip on his Instagram account and wrote, "Fakers faking feku .... better words were never said." The clip shows Shahid Kapoor along with director duo Raj-DK and Raashi Khanna chilling mid-shoot.

Raj Nidimoru begins the clip by saying, "Yeh humare stars hai, yeh hum hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai." In the end, he pans the camera towards everyone, who start dancing and goofing around. Shahid then joins in with the Akshay Kumar twist and starts singing 'Party All Night', leaving those around him in splits.

"Party all night, botlan khullan do, sab kuch khullan do," Shahid adds.

The same video was also shared by the director duo's official Instagram account. The caption revealed that the shoot for the project is already coming to an end. "As the sched comes to an end, crazies come out ?," read the caption.

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with Raj and DK's upcoming project. This is his first collaboration with the directors duo, who are best known for Stree, The Family Man and more. The action thriller also stars South actress Raashi Khanna.

Makers are yet to confirm the entire cast of the film, but if rumours are to be believed, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

For the unversed, Back in January, Shahid had confirmed his first collaboration with Raj & Dk through an Instagram story. A Bollywood Hungama report had revealed that the picture was taken in Goa, where the film's shoot began. The report also quoted a source as saying, "The team plans to kickstart the shoot of the same from January in Mumbai and Goa. The action thriller will be an episodic series and have both Shahid and Vijay in a never seen before role. The untitled show will also mark Vijay's debut in a series on the OTT platform."

