Shahid Kapoor Has An Epic Reply To People Wondering If He Can Breathe In Three-Layer Face Protection Gear

Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday was spotted at the airport with a three-layer protection gear. The actor was trolled for the extreme precautionary measures which made him unrecognisable in the pictures. He was seen sporting a casual look in all black with a T-Shirt, cargo pants, yellow-black sneakers and a backpack.

However, his gear caught everyone's attention. The actor was seen wearing a face mask, a pair of sunglasses, and a thick face shield that covered his entire face. While sharing the photos on his Instagram page, paparazzo Viral Bhayani wrote, "If he is able to breathe well then 5 stars #shahidkapoor."

The picture also had fans in splits, while some wondered if this was new fashion, others asked why bother leaving the house too. One fan wrote, "Jada ho gya," another user joked that this was new "holi protective gear." One comment read, "Ye konsa fashion h..... (What is this fashion)," and a fan asked, "Wah itna dar hai to nikal he kyu rhe ho ghar se bhar (If you are so afraid, why are you leaving the house)."

However, Shahid took the comments in good spirit and joined the conversation. He too left a comment on Viral's post answering to the caption and said, "No actually have been holding my breath for over a year now."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will next be seen in the remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film, Jersey. Shahid in the film will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer. The actor is also gearing up for his digital debut with Raj & DK's upcoming Netflix project. Earlier this year, he was shooting for the film in Goa alongside Raashi Khanna.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor On Nani Starrer Jersey's National Award Win: Thanks For The Extra Pressure

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Romantic Moments From Their Holi Celebration Scream Love!