Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Romantic Moments From Their Holi Celebration Scream Love!

Holi is not just the festival of colors but it's also the celebration of love! Shahid Kapoor who never fails to dish out some solid husband goals, took to his Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into his romantic Holi celebration with wife Mira Rajput.

The Padmaavat actor shared a video in which he is seen kissing and cuddling with his lady love. Shahid and Mira, with multiple shares of gulaal on their faces, are seen sharing a few lovey-dovey moments and gosh, we are all hearts over them.

See his post.

Shahid captioned his post as, "Happy Holi." The actor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim dropped heart emoticons on his post while Raashi Khanna who is sharing screen space with Shahid with Raj-DK's upcoming OTT project, commented, "So cute!"

Mira also shared the same video which Shahid posted on her Instagram page and wrote, "Happy Holi! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 This time I got the the real SK 💋."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's romantic gestures for each other on social media often leaves fans in awe.

Earlier in an interview with a leading daily, Mira had opened up about how despite being married to a star, she considers her family as any other normal family. The star wife was quoted as saying, "I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don't consider our household to be a film family. It's just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life."

Talking about films, Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is an official Hindi remake of Nani's National Award winning film of the same. The sports drama is slated to lock horns with Akshay Kumar's historical film Prithviraj on November 5, 2021.

