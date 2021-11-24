Shahid Kapoor On His Experience Post Kabir Singh Release: I Went Like A Beggar To Everybody

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, a remake of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. The film was a huge hit with the masses and has collected more than Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office. Two years later, the actor is back with another remake, Jersey.

At the trailer launch of his new movie, Shahid said that Kabir Singh was an important milestone in his life, the experience was new for him as as he had never been a part of Rs 200-250 crore films.

As per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the actor said, "After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I went to all these people who've made these 200-250 crore films. I've never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I never had such a huge grosser. So, when it finally happened, I didn't know where to go, it was all new to me."

Speaking about why he took up Jersey, Shahid recalled crying buckets after watching the original film which starred Nani as the male lead.

"I have been working for 18 years and finally a film of mine did such big business. I was very uncomfortable thinking about what should I do next after Kabir Singh. Some asked me to play college boy, some asked me to play an aggressive character again. I heard this story and it stayed with me. I saw this film 2 weeks before Kabir Singh was released and I cried buckets. I saw it with Mira and my manager and they were both looking at me," Shahid shared at the trailer launch.

He continued "You could say, I tried my best not to do this (Jersey, which he was offered before doing Kabir Singh). So, credit to Gowtam (Gowtam Tinnanuri, the director) for still working with me, waiting for me, and I'm so happy I did this. I can safely say this is my best film yet."

Gautam too was all praise for Shahid and said, "The best thing I've done in my career till now is working with Shahid Kapoor. And even after the massive success of Kabir Singh, he didn't change a bit, was totally into the story and character, and was amazing to work with."

Jersey revolves around a retired cricketer who hopes to fulfill his son's dream of buying him a jersey. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, is slated to release on December 31, 2021.