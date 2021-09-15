Shahid Kapoor Praises Ishaan Khatter's Pippa First Look; 'Looking Good'

Ishaan Khatter recently took to social media to share the first look of his upcoming film Pippa co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

The action-packed film has Ishaan essaying the role of war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It was with this battle, which took place in Garibpur that India for the first time infiltrated and entered enemy land, thus leading to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Ishaan shared the first look of his film and revealed that he has commenced shooting for the same. The Dhadak actor captioned it as, "This is going to be special. 'Shooting' begins for our #Pippa! Godspeed."

In the poster, Ishaan dressed in military uniform, is seen operating a battle tank with a rifle in his hand.

Shahid Kapoor was all praise for his younger sibling's new venture and commented on his post, "Ohooooo looking good." While Katrina Kaif wrote, "So exciting", Neha Dhupia dropped a bunch of fire emojis. Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, "Oh yeah! Booom boooom." Tabu also lauded Pippa's first look. Tiger Shroff wrote, "Congrats man looks awesome!😍." "❤️ full power 🙌🏻✨," Ananya Panday commented on Ishaan's post.

Talking about being a part of this film helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, Ishaan had earlier shared, " I am exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance, and getting a chance to play the role of the suave and spirited tank commander Captain Balram Mehta is a true privilege. I'm honoured by the faith shown in me by Ronnie sir, Siddharth sir and Raja sir and I'm looking forward to the exciting experience of Pippa."

Pippa is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' penned by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.