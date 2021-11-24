Shahid Kapoor Recalls First Day Of Shoot With Pankaj Kapur In Jersey; 'Suddenly Goutam's Expression Changed'

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur had worked together in Mausam (2011) and Shaandaar (2015). Now, the father-son duo are set to share screen space again in Gowtam Tinnanuri's upcoming film Jersey which is a remake of Nani's Telugu film of the same name.

At the trailer launch of Jersey, Shahid talked about his experience of reuniting with his father on screen and recalled his first day of shoot. The Kabir Singh actor also revealed how the film's director reacted after taking his and his father's first shot.

Shahid said, "There is a scene where we (Shahid and Pankaj Kapur) are having tea together. That was our first day together. I had shot for 15 days already. So for some reason, Gowtam (Tinnanuri) took his shot first. My dad did the take and suddenly Gowtam's expression changed. Then he (took me) to the corner and I was like 'what happened?' He was like 'Sir, will you be able to match his performance because he is outstanding."

Calling his father a 'great actor', Shahid said that he was not intimidated by him and only wanted to give his best shot.

"I am not intimidated by him, but I wanted to do my best. It's amazing to stand with a great actor like him. It's just amazing seeing what he is doing with his craft. When I worked with Irrfan sir, Tabu ma'am, Kay Kay sir, and him - it's always a learning experience. It's scary when you feel you are the best thing in anything. You should always learn," the actor said at the trailer launch.

Presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi, Jersey is slated to release in theatres on December 31, 2021.